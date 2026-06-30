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16 inmates charged in Coffee County prison stabbings

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 30, 2026 2:40 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 2:40 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Georgia officials secured grand jury indictments against 16 inmates linked to a violent prison gang network.
    • The defendants are accused of stabbing and critically injuring multiple inmates during a prison riot.
    • A statewide prosecution unit is handling the case following a massive state investigation.

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. - A state task force has indicted 16 prison inmates following a violent series of stabbings inside a South Georgia correctional center. 

What we know:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that a grand jury indicted 16 individuals following a series of assaults at the Coffee Correctional Facility. 

The violent incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2025. 

Investigators state that all 16 defendants were in custody at the facility and belong to the Bloods criminal street gang.

The gang members are accused of stabbing and assaulting multiple inmates inside the prison. 

The victims suffered critical injuries and had to be moved out of the facility to receive life-saving medical care. 

The state's special prosecution unit presented evidence to the local grand jury on June 18, resulting in the formal charges.

Dig deeper:

The sweeping indictment includes multiple charges leveled against the 16 defendants. 

Among those charged, 19-year-old Immanuel Scott faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, six counts of violating the street gang act, two counts of riot in a penal institution, and one count of possession of prohibited items.

The full list of inmates charged is below:

Immanuel Scott, 19:
2 counts of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
2 counts of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates

Joshua Shelton, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Jaylen Jones, 21:
2 counts of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
2 counts of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates

Kentavious Jefferies, 24:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Derrick Carlton, 26:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Monquavious Russell, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates

Joseph Melendez, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Keshawn Williams, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Jeremy Caldwell, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Tony Landers, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Kelby Durden, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Kevin Wilson, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Salahudin Haynes, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Tomoresnephia Wright, 31:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Jason Priester, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution

Sebastian Sanchez, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates

What we don't know:

The Attorney General’s Office has blocked the release of further details regarding the specific weapons used or how the gang network coordinated the violence from behind bars. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official press release and legal announcement issued by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, alongside statements from Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsGeorgia