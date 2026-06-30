16 inmates charged in Coffee County prison stabbings
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. - A state task force has indicted 16 prison inmates following a violent series of stabbings inside a South Georgia correctional center.
What we know:
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that a grand jury indicted 16 individuals following a series of assaults at the Coffee Correctional Facility.
The violent incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2025.
Investigators state that all 16 defendants were in custody at the facility and belong to the Bloods criminal street gang.
The gang members are accused of stabbing and assaulting multiple inmates inside the prison.
The victims suffered critical injuries and had to be moved out of the facility to receive life-saving medical care.
The state's special prosecution unit presented evidence to the local grand jury on June 18, resulting in the formal charges.
Dig deeper:
The sweeping indictment includes multiple charges leveled against the 16 defendants.
Among those charged, 19-year-old Immanuel Scott faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, six counts of violating the street gang act, two counts of riot in a penal institution, and one count of possession of prohibited items.
The full list of inmates charged is below:
Immanuel Scott, 19:
2 counts of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
2 counts of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates
Joshua Shelton, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Jaylen Jones, 21:
2 counts of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
2 counts of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates
Kentavious Jefferies, 24:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Derrick Carlton, 26:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Monquavious Russell, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates
Joseph Melendez, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Keshawn Williams, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Jeremy Caldwell, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Tony Landers, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Kelby Durden, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Kevin Wilson, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Salahudin Haynes, 27:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Tomoresnephia Wright, 31:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Jason Priester, 22:
1 count of aggravated assault
2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
Sebastian Sanchez, 20:
1 count of aggravated assault
1 count of aggravated battery
4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
1 count of riot in a penal institution
1 count of possession of prohibited items by inmates
What we don't know:
The Attorney General’s Office has blocked the release of further details regarding the specific weapons used or how the gang network coordinated the violence from behind bars.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official press release and legal announcement issued by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, alongside statements from Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.