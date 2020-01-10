$15K reward for information in murder of retired Gwinnett County deputy

Police announced late Friday a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a retired Gwinnett County deputy during an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Felix Cosme, 63, of Dacula, was gunned down while working at O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road. Police said Cosme had come from the back of the store armed with a gun attempting to end the robbery but ended up being shot by the suspect.

Police said this started outside with a female employee helping one of the customers in the parking lot. Investigators said an armed man walked into the store behind the woman. Police said the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.

AUTO PARTS CLERK KILLED BY ROBBERY SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS RETIRED DEPUTY

The FBI put up the $15,000 reward, which is separate from the standard $2,000 reward being offered by Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with further information on the crime is asked to call the FBI at 770-216-3000 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.