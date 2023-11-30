15-year-old shot on Piedmont Road in Buckhead area

Atlanta police say a 15-year-old male was shot Thursday afternoon in the Buckhead area.

The wounded teenager was found in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road NE near Lindbergh Drive NE by Atlanta police officers.

He was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and are investigating the case.

No other information has been released about the shooting.