15-year-old shot in face over holiday weekend in Marietta dies

A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face over Memorial Day weekend in Cobb County has died, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:35 a.m. Sunday along Quiet Creek Court in Marietta.

According to Cobb County Police, officers were responding to a trouble unknown call where they found the boy. He was taken to the hospital where they say he later died from his injury.

Authorities have not released the teen's name, but say next of kin has been notified.

Details on what led up to the shooting were limited.

No word on if any arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes at 770-499-4111.



