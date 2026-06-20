15-year-old girl killed in Middle Georgia shooting; man facing murder charges
IRGINTON, Ga. - A 15-year-old Irwinton girl died Friday night after being shot inside a home on Hagan Circle outside of Tennille, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kermarion Markel Washington shortly after the shooting and charged him with felony murder, malice murder, statutory rape and child molestation, Sheriff Joel Cochran said.
Washington County homicide investigation
What we know:
A shooting happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. last Friday at a home on Hagan Circle, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency dispatchers received a report that a young woman had been shot, and arriving deputies found a 15-year-old girl lying unconscious and not breathing inside the home. Deputies and emergency personnel immediately attempted life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies took Kermarion Markel Washington, 22, of Tennille, into custody shortly after the incident. He is being held at the Washington County Jail pending a bond hearing in Washington County Superior Court, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, child molestation and statutory rape.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the motive behind the shooting or the dynamic between the suspect and the victim. It remains unclear how Washington obtained the firearm used in the incident. Investigators have not released details regarding what evidence was recovered from inside the Hagan Circle home.
The sheriff's office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local deputies, but authorities have not announced when Washington's bond hearing will take place.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release and an initial social media statement provided by Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, who detailed the response of the deputies, the identity of the victim, the arrest of the suspect, and the specific criminal charges.