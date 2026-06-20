15-year-old girl killed in Middle Georgia shooting; man facing murder charges

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The Brief A 15-year-old Irwinton girl died after a shooting Friday night at a Tennille home, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Tennille man shortly after the incident on multiple charges including felony murder and statutory rape. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities with the active and ongoing homicide investigation.



A 15-year-old Irwinton girl died Friday night after being shot inside a home on Hagan Circle outside of Tennille, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kermarion Markel Washington shortly after the shooting and charged him with felony murder, malice murder, statutory rape and child molestation, Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Washington County homicide investigation

What we know:

A shooting happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. last Friday at a home on Hagan Circle, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency dispatchers received a report that a young woman had been shot, and arriving deputies found a 15-year-old girl lying unconscious and not breathing inside the home. Deputies and emergency personnel immediately attempted life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies took Kermarion Markel Washington, 22, of Tennille, into custody shortly after the incident. He is being held at the Washington County Jail pending a bond hearing in Washington County Superior Court, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, child molestation and statutory rape.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the motive behind the shooting or the dynamic between the suspect and the victim. It remains unclear how Washington obtained the firearm used in the incident. Investigators have not released details regarding what evidence was recovered from inside the Hagan Circle home.

The sheriff's office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local deputies, but authorities have not announced when Washington's bond hearing will take place.