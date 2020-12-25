15-year-old continues annual tradition of spreading holiday cheer to frontline workers

2020 has been tough on all of us, especially for frontline healthcare workers in the community. For the past eight years, frontline workers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite have gotten a special treat from a young boy.

The tradition went on this year too, despite the pandemic.

15-year-old Jerry Hatcher Jr. knows all too well what it's like to spend the holidays in the hospital. His younger brother, Javier, spent a few weeks a Scottish Rite Hospital when Javier was just a 1-year-old.

"It was because of the doctors and the people there that he's alive today," said Hatcher.

As a thank you, Hatcher did something that brought people to tears at Scottish Rite. Hatcher was only 7 years old at the time.

"Seven years ago, was when the first Play Station 4 came out, and my mom and dad both wanted to get it for me for Christmas," explained Hatcher, "I took that money that they were going to spend on getting me the Play Station 4, and I went to the hospital and I said, 'Hey, let's sneak in and start feeding families.'"

Advertisement

Since then, the act of kindness has happened year after year always on the morning of Christmas Eve.

"Of course, he was young. He had no idea the impact that it was going to have on people," said Jenny Hatcher, Jerry's mom.

Hatcher said he was inspired to give by his grandmother and wanted to do it for his brother, Javier. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Hatcher kept his tradition alive and bought meals for nearly 100 families.

"We gave gift cards we had from last year and gave it to the cashiers we trusted and had them pay for the meals," said Hatcher.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

In a year where nothing has been normal, it's a Christmas pick-me-up, we could all use.

"I got a lot of sweet and emotional reactions that made it all worth it," explained Hatcher, "As long as I can bring a smile to someone's face, that's what's important."

Hatcher said he's especially looking forward to next year when he can see people in person and spread holiday cheer.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.