Police: Missing 13-year-old DeKalb County girl found safe
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenage girl who went missing Monday morning was found safe, DeKalb County police confirmed Wednesday.
In a Tweet Wednesday morning police announced Sharleigh Morrow had been located.
Officials said the 13-year-old had last seen Monday near Parkwest Court in Stone Mountain.
The DeKalb County Police Department shared a photo of Morrow at 12:45 p.m on Twitter.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
The girl is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has waist-length black braids.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.