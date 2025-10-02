12-year-old girl hurt at Paulding festival returns home from hospital

The Brief 12-year-old Claudia Bacon home after weeks in hospital. Injured when a tree fell during Paulding Meadows Festival. Community GoFundMe set up to help with medical costs.



A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured when a tree fell on her during a storm last month is back home after weeks in the hospital.



Family members said Claudia Bacon was attending the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival when the tree struck her. She suffered multiple severe injuries, including skull fractures, a bruised lung and a broken rib.



A GoFundMe page was created to help cover her medical expenses, and supporters across the community have contributed to her recovery efforts.