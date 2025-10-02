12-year-old girl hurt at Paulding festival returns home from hospital
PAULDING, Ga. - A 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured when a tree fell on her during a storm last month is back home after weeks in the hospital.
PREVIOUS STORY: Girl off ventilator after being hit falling tree in Paulding County
What they're saying:
Family members said Claudia Bacon was attending the Paulding Meadows Arts and Crafts Festival when the tree struck her. She suffered multiple severe injuries, including skull fractures, a bruised lung and a broken rib.
What you can do:
A GoFundMe page was created to help cover her medical expenses, and supporters across the community have contributed to her recovery efforts.