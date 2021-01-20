12-year-old Georgia trumpeter to perform at Biden inauguration parade

article

A Decatur sixth-grader who performed a musical tribute to health care workers will be one of the participants in President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration parade Wednesday.

During the summer, 12-year-old Jason Zgonc of Decatur, Georgia played his trumpet outside of Emory Decatur Hospital to bring "happiness and hope."

For 100 days, minus a few due to severe weather, Jason performed songs such as "Over the Rainbow" and other movie theme songs and classical pieces.

"I made the decision to perform at Emory Decatur Hospital to bring happiness and hope to the health care workers who are working so hard because of the coronavirus," Zgonc said.

"Jason has fed our souls for over 100 days. He has inspired us, he brought smiles to our faces and he supported us throughout our shifts," assistant chief nursing officer Edna Brisco said. "We cannot thank him enough for being here for us."

His kind actions led to him being chosen as one of the participants across the country to perform at the inauguration. During the parade, the Decatur boy will play "God Bless America" at the hospital while health care workers watch.

Jason, whose mother owns a music school in Atlanta and whose father is a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, is a member of the Georgia All-State Band and was a semi-finalist in the National Trumpet Competition,

In a statement, his mother shared her pride in her son's small act that meant a lot to the hospital's health care workers.

"We are so very proud of Jason’s commitment last year to bring a little bit of joy at the beginning or end of a long and intense shift for the health care workers at Emory Decatur Hospital," Karen Zgonc said.

