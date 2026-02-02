12 horses rescued, 1 dead in Concord severe neglect case

The Brief A Pike County woman is facing felony charges after 12 horses were rescued and one was found dead in November 2025. Investigators received a tip about the severe neglect back in November 2025. Ashley Wilson is accused in the case.



An investigation into severe horse neglect, where one horse died, has led state agents to bring felony charges against a Pike County woman.

What we know:

Officers with the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) Law Enforcement Division received a tip about possible horse neglect and investigated.

Investigators learned that 10 horses had been moved to a pasture in Concord without any food, water, or adequate grazing, even though they were in a neglected condition, the agency said.

On Nov. 16, 2025, GDA rescued the horses and learned one had died because of the neglect.

Those horses were successfully rehomed. Two other horses from the original herd were successfully rescued at a different location and rehomed.

Ashley Wilson of Pike County now faces 10 charges, including 4 felonies, in connection with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say whether Wilson owned the horses or what condition they were in when she took possession of them.

It is unclear what specific charges Wilson faces.