11-year-old boy shot by 15-year-old inside Gwinnett County home, police say

The Brief 11-year-old boy shot by 15-year-old in Norcross home Victim stable at Arthur Blank Hospital, expected to survive Police say incident is isolated, no threat to public



An 11-year-old boy was shot by a 15-year-old inside a home in unincorporated Norcross on Sunday evening, according to Gwinnett County police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of Gwinn Drive, where they found the younger boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Arthur Blank Hospital and is expected to survive at this time.

Police said the case remains under investigation but described the shooting as an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Because of the ages of those involved, investigators said few additional details would be released. Officials emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public.