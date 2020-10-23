11 arrested in Troup County sex trafficking investigation

Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with sex trafficking following an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified advertisements for prostitution and began an undercover operation targeting human and sex trafficking suspects.

Authorities then called and texted suspects about sexual acts for money. When the individuals arrived at a pre-determined meeting place, they were arrested.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said they will use new information from the arrests to locate additional victims of human and sex trafficking.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Newnan Police Department Vice Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the operation.

At least 11 suspects were taken into custody and charged as follows:

Ernest Willie Parham Jr.- Pandering

Kenyonus Kenslow Card - Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Pimping

Allison Baughns- Prostitution

Uniqua Douglas- Prostitution

Shawn Michael Mullins- Pandering

Crystal Beverly Reynolds- Prostitution

Yobani Hidalgo - Pandering

Chanel Crook - Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice (Wanted out of Kentucky)

Christopher Todd Harvel - Pandering

Ciara Robinson - Prostitution

David Jackson Shellnutt Jr. – Pandering