11 arrested at Atlanta home after early morning pharmacy burglary

Investigators arrested 11 people after an early morning pharmacy burglary in DeKalb County. Now detectives are trying to determine if they are connected to other similar burglaries across the metro Atlanta area over the past few months.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called out to the Publix pharmacy on Panola Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said a group of people broke in and stole an undetermined amount of prescription medication.

Detectives were eventually able to track them to an Atlanta home in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue. A SWAT team was requested to assist in the arrest of 11 individuals inside the home.

Police have not released their names or charges.

Investigators said they are working to see if the group is connected to other crimes in metro Atlanta.

