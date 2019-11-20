$10K reward offered in Rabun County house fire

Authorities are investigating a house fire in Rabun County Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Speed Hollow Lane in Clayton. According to firefighters, the home was completely destroyed.

The residents were not at home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not ruled the fire arson, but are hoping anyone with information will come forward. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of a possible arsonist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-282-5804.