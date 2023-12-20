$10K reward offered in connection to vandalism of construction equipment in Clayton County

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalism of heavy construction equipment in November.

Detectives with the Clayton County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Property Division are requesting the public's help in finding the vandals.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 16 in Clayton County. The equipment belonged to Brent Scarborough & Co.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637), or by calling the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-

3747.