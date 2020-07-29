$10K reward offered for information on shooting of 8-year-old Georgia boy

article

The DeKalb County government and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Friday, July 24 inside the Eastwyck Village Townhomes near Candler Road and Interstate 20.

When they arrived at the scene, DeKalb County police found an 8-year-old victim who had been struck in the shoulder by a bullet. The boy had been with a teenager who also suffered an injury when a bullet grazed his leg. At the time, police told FOX 5 that both victims were walking home when the shooting happened.

MORE: Police: 8-year-old boy shot, teen grazed by bullet at DeKalb County apartment complex

Officials also said this was not a random shooting but that child was not the target.

Police investigate an 8-year-old boy being shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex on July 24, 2020. (FOX 5)

Advertisement

In their investigation, police say they've identified an arrested the driver of a stolen Subaru SUV that was involved in the incident. However, they have not identified other suspects who were involved in the shooting.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you can help, please call the DeKalb County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.