10K masks being delivered to Atlanta hospitals

A Georgia-based global health organization is delivering 10,000 masks to Atlanta hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAP International brings medical and health supplies to those in need and on Wednesday the organization will be donating masks to the following hospitals:

Piedmont Hospital: 1,000 masks

Northside Hospital: 1,000 masks

Shepherd Center: 1,000 masks

Foundation of Wesley Woods: 2,000 masks

Sandy Springs International Medicine: 1,000 masks

Grady Memorial Hospital: 1,000 masks

Emory Healthcare: 2,000 masks

Academic Internal Medicine Partners: 500 masks

Sugarloaf Children's Dentistry: 500 masks

“It is so important for healthcare workers on the frontlines to have personal protective equipment,” said Steve Stirling, President and CEO of MAP International.

