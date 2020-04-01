Expand / Collapse search

10K masks being delivered to Atlanta hospitals

Coronavirus in Georgia
ATLANTA - A Georgia-based global health organization is delivering 10,000 masks to Atlanta hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAP International brings medical and health supplies to those in need and on Wednesday the organization will be donating masks to the following hospitals:

  • Piedmont Hospital: 1,000 masks
  • Northside Hospital: 1,000 masks
  • Shepherd Center: 1,000 masks
  • Foundation of Wesley Woods: 2,000 masks
  • Sandy Springs International Medicine: 1,000 masks 
  • Grady Memorial Hospital: 1,000 masks
  • Emory Healthcare: 2,000 masks 
  • Academic Internal Medicine Partners: 500 masks
  • Sugarloaf Children's Dentistry: 500 masks 

“It is so important for healthcare workers on the frontlines to have personal protective equipment,” said Steve Stirling, President and CEO of MAP International.

  • Best prevention measures:
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
  • If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

