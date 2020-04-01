10K masks being delivered to Atlanta hospitals
ATLANTA - A Georgia-based global health organization is delivering 10,000 masks to Atlanta hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAP International brings medical and health supplies to those in need and on Wednesday the organization will be donating masks to the following hospitals:
- Piedmont Hospital: 1,000 masks
- Northside Hospital: 1,000 masks
- Shepherd Center: 1,000 masks
- Foundation of Wesley Woods: 2,000 masks
- Sandy Springs International Medicine: 1,000 masks
- Grady Memorial Hospital: 1,000 masks
- Emory Healthcare: 2,000 masks
- Academic Internal Medicine Partners: 500 masks
- Sugarloaf Children's Dentistry: 500 masks
“It is so important for healthcare workers on the frontlines to have personal protective equipment,” said Steve Stirling, President and CEO of MAP International.
- Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces