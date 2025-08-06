104YO Peachtree City woman credits long life to donuts, chocolate

The Brief Peachtree City’s Betty Miller turns 104 and celebrated with family. She moved to metro Atlanta in 2017 to be near her son, Mark. Miller credits her long life to donuts and chocolate.



Peachtree City’s Betty Miller is celebrating a remarkable milestone today—her 104th birthday.

Over the weekend, family and friends gathered in Fayette County to throw her an early birthday celebration. Miller, who moved to metro Atlanta in 2017 to be closer to her son Mark, is well-known for her cheerful spirit and sweet tooth.

She is the widow of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in Ohio in 1978. Despite life’s challenges, Miller says her secret to longevity is simple: donuts and chocolate.

Loved ones hope she’s enjoying plenty of both as she celebrates her special day.