100-year-old WWII vet, other vets honored at Forsyth County school

Some Forsyth County kids made the most of their Veterans Day in school. They honored several American war veterans including a 100-year-old WWII Vet.

Students from Vickery Creek Middle School shared their impressions of what it means to serve and why every American should be grateful.

At 100 years old, Roy Hughes, Sr. was the oldest among the esteemed heroes honored. The WWII Veteran sat proudly, adorned in medals of honor, as his great-grandson shared stories about the fellow this 7th grader calls “Pah-Paw.”

Several veterans took part in this special celebration at the school in Cumming. Each one seemed moved to hear from these Forsyth County scholars who seem to fully embrace the gravity of military service.

This celebration was a unique opportunity for students to learn a real lesson in civics and history and gratitude.