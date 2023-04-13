100 arrested after undercover operation at Clayton County Jail

article

A recent investigation ordered by Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, including undercover work, has resulted in the arrests of over 100 individuals on various charges related to violence and contraband at the Clayton County Jail.

The crimes committed by those arrested include crossing guard lines, extortion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, kidnapping, possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, possession of prohibited items by inmates, bribery, and others. These charges have been forwarded to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office, resulting in a 64 count indictment under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (R.I.C.O.).

The investigation was ordered by Sheriff Allen to restore order and safety to the Clayton County Jail, and this is just the beginning of the effort to clean up the facility.