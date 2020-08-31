$10 million bail for man charged with shooting 2 officers

article

A 19-year-old man allegedly hid in the trunk of his car during a West Side traffic stop before officers pulled him out and the man shot two officers before being shot himself.

Jeffon Williams, who was hospitalized during his bail hearing Monday, was ordered held on $10 million cash bail by a Cook County judge.

Officers spotted a gun in the vehicle during the stop in the 3300 block of West Polk Street and broke a window after they determining he was hiding inside the car, prosecutors said.

Officers pulled him from the car and began struggling with him, prosecutors said. That’s when Williams then allegedly fired shots, striking two officers. One of the bullets narrowly missed the heart of one of the officers.

Another officer then came running to the scene and shot Williams twice, one in the arm and leg each, while being shot at himself, prosecutors said.

One officer was shot twice on the left side and was in serious condition, police said. The other officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was in good condition, police said. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Williams was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair condition. Authorities expect all three to survive.