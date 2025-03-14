1-year-old killed by vehicle on Paulding County road, deputies investigating

article

Deputies in Paulding County are investigating the death of an infant reportedly hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened before 7 a.m. on Mike Path.

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of an accident where a 1-year-old child had been hit by a vehicle.

According to deputies, the parents of the child began CPR until first responders took over.

Tragically, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The collision remains under investigation. Officials say the baby's parents are fully cooperating with deputies.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Ashley Henson and the entire Paulding County Sheriff’s Office extend their deepest condolences to the family during this tragic time, as well as to the first responders who responded to the scene this morning," the sheriff's department said.