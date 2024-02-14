1-year-old child dead after violent family incident in Bibb County

A 1-year-old female child is dead in Bibb County and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 3800 block of Flamingo Drive just after 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 call was received.

At the scene, they found a woman who had been injured in a violent physical altercation. Also present was her daughter, who had placed the 911 call. The woman told the deputies that the father of her grandchild had assaulted her and taken the child.

The woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment and a BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the man and a white vehicle that he was in along with another person.

The vehicle was located shortly after 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road. The man was holding the child, who was unresponsive. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Two "persons of interest" were detained and transported to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has not been revealed. According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, there will be an autopsy.

No names have been released at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.