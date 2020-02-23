1 victim critically injured in DeKalb County house fire

One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in DeKalb County.

Officials say around 25 worked to quickly put out the flames at the home on the 2500 block of Tilson Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Medics rushed a victim to a nearby hospital with moderate-to-severe injuries. The unidentified victim is now described as being in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.