Dispute leads to gunfire, 1 shot outside DeKalb County Walmart, police say

article

DeKalb County police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a Walmart in DeKalb County early Thursday evening.

According to investigators, two men got into a dispute which led to gunfire at the Walmart located in the 2400 block of Gresham Road.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where the parking lot was taped off.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately made available.

No word on any charges either of the males involved could face.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.