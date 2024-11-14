1 shot, 1 stabbed in Atlanta fight along Cleveland Avenue

A fight between two men on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon left one with a gunshot wound and the other with a stab wound, police said.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 3:22 p.m. at 532 Cleveland Ave. SW regarding reports of a person shot and another stabbed. According to the Atlanta Police Department, authorities found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hand and a 25-year-old man with a stab wound to his left forearm.

Both men were alert, conscious, and breathing, police said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the two men were involved in a physical dispute when one of them brandished a firearm, which unintentionally discharged, injuring his own hand. The other man sustained the stab wound during the altercation.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.