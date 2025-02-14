1 rescued from burning abandoned house in Gwinnett County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning, rescuing one person from an abandoned structure at the corner of Athens Highway and Rosebud Road.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:06 a.m. after a passerby reported the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames engulfing a vacant home with "For Sale" signs in the yard. Despite the building’s abandoned status, fire crews conducted a search and discovered one adult victim inside.

Firefighters quickly assisted the individual out of the burning home and transferred them to medical personnel for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released details on the victim’s condition or the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.