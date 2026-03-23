1 person dead after crash on Highway 78 near Hugh Howell Road

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One person dead after crash on Highway 78.

One person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County on Highway 78.

What we know:

DeKalb County police said officers responded to Highway 78 near Hugh Howell Road around 5:42 a.m. Monday after reports of the crash. When they got there, officers reported finding the person dead.

Originally, police said there were two cars involved, but later changed it to one.

Police said the highway was closed for about three hours while the scene was cleared. DeKalb police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released any information on the person who died.