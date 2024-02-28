Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

$1 million in stolen cargo discovered in warehouse near Georgia port

By The Associated Press
Published 
Georgia
Associated Press
Multiple law enforcement agencies seized $1 million in stolen items during a cargo theft investigation in Rincon, Georgia on Feb. 27, 2024. article

Multiple law enforcement agencies seized $1 million in stolen items during a cargo theft investigation in Rincon, Georgia on Feb. 27, 2024.

RINCON, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia discovered an estimated $1 million worth of stolen cargo inside a warehouse a few miles from Savannah's busy seaport.

Investigators with a search warrant found pallets of consumer goods including cellphones, food and Peloton exercise equipment, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

The items were seized Tuesday from a warehouse in Rincon, roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the main terminal gate at the Port of Savannah. Sheriff Jimmie McDuffie said his deputies were working the case with Georgia Ports Authority police and other agencies. No arrests were announced.

Multiple law enforcement agencies seized $1 million in stolen items during a cargo theft investigation in Rincon, Georgia on Feb. 27, 2024.

Multiple law enforcement agencies seized $1 million in stolen items during a cargo theft investigation in Rincon, Georgia on Feb. 27, 2024. (Effingham County Sheriff's Office )

The sheriff's office said investigators were taking inventory of the seized merchandise and moving it to a new location. They estimated the total value of the goods at roughly $1 million.