1 man dead, 1 recovering after massive apartment fire in NW Atlanta

Crews are on the scene of a deadly apartment fire in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta fire crews tell FOX 5 they got a call at around 6:40 Tuesday about a fire at the apartment complex on the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found massive flames shooting up into the sky from one of the buildings.

The fire completely gutted two of the apartments.

When crews entered one of the apartments to battle the blaze, they made the terrible discovery of a man dead in the building.

A male neighbor is being treated for smoke inhalation. His condition is not known at this time.

Officials tell FOX 5 that part of the apartment complex is abandoned but the area where the fire started and spread was inhabited.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

