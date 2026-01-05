WATCH | Mayor Andre Dickens to be sworn in for 2nd term as Atlanta mayor

The Brief Andre Dickens to be sworn in for second term Inauguration being held at Georgia State venue Mayor highlighting service and civic engagement



Atlanta officially turns the page Monday as Andre Dickens is sworn in for a second term as mayor.

What we know:

The inauguration marks the start of Dickens’ next four years in office. The formal swearing-in ceremony is being held at the Georgia State Convocation Center on the campus of Georgia State University, with doors opening at noon and the ceremony scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The venue is set to accommodate up to 5,000 spectators.

Dickens’ inauguration celebration weekend began Saturday with a citywide day of service, featuring 61 volunteer projects across Atlanta. The mayor has emphasized volunteerism and civic engagement through Atlanta Cares, continuing his inclusive message that "the group project continues."

Several civic leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, including Georgia State’s president, who will deliver opening remarks.