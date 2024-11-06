1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta shopping plaza.

Officers were called out to 1231 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW after a report of a shot being fired. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing. He was taken to an area hospital.

The name of the man has not been released.

It was not clear if police were searching for a shooter or shooters.

The incident remains under investigation.