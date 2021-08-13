1 seriously injured in shooting near Buckhead hotel, Atlanta police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating after a shooting near a Buckhead hotel critically injured a man Friday evening.

According to investigators, officers went to the 500 block of Pharr Road around 7:30 p.m. The Quality Inn and Suites is located in the area. A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the hotel.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

At least one person was arrested, police confrimed.

No word on any potential charges.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

