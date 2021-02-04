1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in Newnan

article

Police in Newnan are investigating a shooting at a housing complex on Thursday afternoon.

Newnan police said at least one person was shot and rushed to the hospital in Atlanta after an argument turned violent. Police said the other person is in custody.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene located in the John Jordan Homes complex just before 4 p.m. Half of Neal Street was surrounded by police tape and law enforcement officials.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the person taken into custody.

A motive was still being investigated.

No charges have officially been filed.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.