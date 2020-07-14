1 in 10 people in Georgia tested for COVID-19 are positive, data shows

One in ten tests for coronavius conducted in Georgia has returned positive, according to new data released by state health officials. The number of hospitalizations since the pandemic started continues to increase.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 123,963 total confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 3,394 cases in the last 24 hours.

The GDPH reported there have been 11,882 confirmed cases in Gwinnett and 11,354 in Fulton. DeKalb has seen 8,784 cases and Cobb has had 7,388. Hall County sits at just under 4,000 cases and Clayton County sits just under 3,000. The remaining counties in metro Atlanta remain below 2,000 cases.

The GDPH reports the death toll from COVID-19 is at 3,054, with 28 more deaths reported since Monday.

Hospitalization remains a big concern. As of Tuesday, the GDPH reported 13,685 hospitalization, an increase of 209 in the last 24 hours.

Counties across metro Atlanta continue to see a daily double-digit increase. The GDPH reported Gwinnett leads the state with 1,382 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Fulton at 1,280, DeKalb at 1,1120, and Cobb at 1,012 as of Tuesday.

Advertisement

LACK OF ICU BEDS AMID SPIKE IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

Tuesday’s data showed testing remains steady. The GDPH reports 23,067 tests were added with 13.7% of those being positive. For the first time, 10% of all tests taken since the start of the pandemic have returned positive.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the federal government supplied Georgia with six shipments, totaling 32,600 vials, of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The governor said that is enough to treat up to 5,400 critically ill patients.

"This treatment has proven successful in treating COVID-19 patients and will remain a key tool for Georgia hospitals on the frontlines of fighting this virus," the governor said in a statement Tuesday.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA