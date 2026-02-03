1 hospitalized, dog dies in Cherokee County house fire

article

The Brief A home was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning in Cherokee County. Fire officials said one person had to be taken to the hospital, and a dog died in the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.



One person was hospitalized, and a dog passed away from a house fire that happened in Cherokee County early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire at a home on Lewis Road near Canton to find it engulfed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control using an aggressive attack. Three people were treated at the scene by EMS, and one was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

One family dog died in the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Flames engulf a Cherokee County home on February 3, 2026. (Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.