1 hospitalized after house fire on North Hampton Drive in Kennesaw
article
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire on Tuesday night in Kennesaw sent one person to the hospital.
It happened in the 3600 block of North Hampton Drive.
According to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, they removed the person from the smoke-filled home and immediately administered medical care. The person was stable when transported to a local hospital.
Another person was also treated on scene.
The possible cause of the fire was not released.