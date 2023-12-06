Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after house fire on North Hampton Drive in Kennesaw

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire on Tuesday night in Kennesaw sent one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 3600 block of North Hampton Drive. 

According to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, they removed the person from the smoke-filled home and immediately administered medical care. The person was stable when transported to a local hospital.

Another person was also treated on scene.

The possible cause of the fire was not released. 