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1 detained after passenger shot on MARTA bus in DeKalb County, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published October 8, 2026 9:04 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:04 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A man was shot on Thursday evening during an altercation on a MARTA bus near Covington Highway and Panola Road, police said.
    • The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital; his condition is currently unknown.
    • MARTA Police and DeKalb County Police canvassed the area and detained one individual in connection with the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have detained one person following a shooting on a MARTA bus in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:04 p.m. on a MARTA bus, operating on Route 115, near the intersection of Covington Highway and Panola Road.

According to MARTA Police, an altercation broke out on the bus, during which a man who was a passenger was shot. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

MARTA Police and DeKalb County Police canvassed the surrounding area and detained one individual in connection with the shooting. MARTA Police are leading the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity and current medical condition of the victim have not been released.

Authorities have not publicly identified the person who was detained or announced formal charges.

The specific motive or details surrounding what triggered the argument remain under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the MARTA Police Department.

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews