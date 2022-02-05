Man dies inside burning car after wreck near Downtown Connector, officials say

A crash on a ramp to the Downtown Connector from Highway 166 left a man dead on Saturday morning, officials said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the wreck south of Downtown at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. They saw a car fully engulfed in flames and learned there was someone possibly inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered a man dead on the passenger side. Investigators said his head was positioned underneath the dashboard and his feet near the headrest.

A woman with minor injuries was outside the car with bystanders when firefighters arrived. She went to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the car struck a guardrail causing the collision and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the wreck blocked all lanes on Highway 166.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE