1 dead in fire at southwest Atlanta home, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:51PM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Firefighters responded to the scene of a large fire at a residence in southwest Atlanta on January 16, 2022. (Atlanta Fire and Rescue)

ATLANTA - At least one person died following a fire in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening, fire officials confirmed.

Fire crews went to a home located on Oak Dr. SW around 7:15 p.m.

Fire responders found a one-story house under heavy fire with visible smoke, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said. 

Firefighters found a deceased victim who was ‘covered by debris’ as they worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

