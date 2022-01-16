1 dead in fire at southwest Atlanta home, officials say

article

At least one person died following a fire in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening, fire officials confirmed.

Fire crews went to a home located on Oak Dr. SW around 7:15 p.m.

Fire responders found a one-story house under heavy fire with visible smoke, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters found a deceased victim who was ‘covered by debris’ as they worked to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE