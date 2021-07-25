1 dead, 6 injured as 2 boats collide on middle Georgia lake

A late-night collision between two boats on a middle Georgia lake killed one person and injured six others.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that two boats crashed on Lake Tobesofkee after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Jones said 22-year-old William Childs died from blunt force trauma after being taken to a hospital with a skull fracture. A woman was also hospitalized with a skull fracture. It wasn’t immediately clear how severely the five others were injured.

Jones said the collision happened near the Sandy Beach Water Park.

The reservoir in the western part of Macon-Bibb County is a popular site for fishing and recreation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



