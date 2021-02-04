1 dead, 2 injured in overnight gunfight in Northwest Atlanta

More than a dozen shell casings littered the inside of a home on Center Hill Avenue after an overnight shootout turned deadly just a quarter-mile from a police precinct.

Atlanta police said three men in their 20s or 30s were shot in the gunfight around 1:30 a.m. One man made his way outside but died at the scene, according to investigators.

Two others were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda learned they are expected to be okay and are talking to police officers.

Lt. Daniel Genson said it is too early to say what led to the shootout, but "it doesn’t look like there’s anybody outstanding."

Police believe the men knew each other, and at least two of them lived at the home.

Advertisement

The violence came almost exactly 24 hours after another deadly triple shooting.

Atlanta police would not comment on the frequency of gun violence but confirmed the two incidents are not connected.

In regards to the Sawtell Avenue gunfight, Capt. Jason Smith told FOX 5’s Marc Teichner Wednesday, "They heard approximately 20 gunshots, so when they converged on the area, it appeared as though two vehicles got into a dispute that escalated."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.