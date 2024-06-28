1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting on Troup County's Hogansville Road

At approximately 5 p.m. June 26, deputies and investigators from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 3891 Hogansville Road following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male, identified as Clayton Bartlett, 51, who had been shot and showed no signs of life. An adult female was attempting to render aid to the victim.

Investigators learned from the female that the alleged shooter, Timothy Dewayne Burns, 53, had fled with another woman in a truck. Shortly after, the truck returned to the crime scene, and both occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument in the carport area of the residence. During the argument, Burns reportedly shot Bartlett in the torso with a shotgun. Burns and the female companion, identified as Cynthia Vayda, 56, left the scene initially but returned shortly after.

Timothy Burns has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cynthia Vayda faces charges of making false statements and writings, as well as tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.