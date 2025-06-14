Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 injured in Midtown shooting

By
Published  June 14, 2025 9:37am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Police said two men were shot in Midtown early Saturday morning.
    • One man died on scene; another suffered injuries, but was alert and breathing, according to Atlanta police. 
    • So far, there's no word on any suspects.

ATLANTA - One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Midtown, according to police. 

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Defoor Place NW. 

Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot, according to police. One man was alert and conscious; the other was dead, according to police. 

What we don't know:

There is no word on any suspects in the shooting or what led up to the shooting. 

The victims’ identities have not been released. 

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police department through a press release. 

AtlantaCrime and Public Safety