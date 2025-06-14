1 dead, 1 injured in Midtown shooting

article

The Brief Police said two men were shot in Midtown early Saturday morning. One man died on scene; another suffered injuries, but was alert and breathing, according to Atlanta police. So far, there's no word on any suspects.



One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Midtown, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Defoor Place NW.

Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot, according to police. One man was alert and conscious; the other was dead, according to police.

What we don't know:

There is no word on any suspects in the shooting or what led up to the shooting.

The victims’ identities have not been released.