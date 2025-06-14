1 dead, 1 injured in Midtown shooting
ATLANTA - One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Midtown, according to police.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Defoor Place NW.
Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot, according to police. One man was alert and conscious; the other was dead, according to police.
What we don't know:
There is no word on any suspects in the shooting or what led up to the shooting.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police department through a press release.