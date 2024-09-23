1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday on Metropolitan Parkway

Image 1 of 5 ▼

An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting that occurred on Sept. 23 at approximately 12:06 p.m. in southwest Atlanta.

Officers from Atlanta Police Zone 3 responded to reports of a shooting at 875 Metropolitan Parkway SW.

Upon arrival, authorities found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old male was transported to a local hospital, while the second male was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The first male's condition is unknown, but police said he was "stable" at the time of transport.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting resulted from a verbal dispute between the two individuals. Detectives are continuing to gather information to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.