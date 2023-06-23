1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Mableton on Wednesday

One man is dead and another man is recovering after a shooting on June 21 on Whispering Pines Road in Mableton, Georgia.

According to Cobb County Police Department, officers found 41-year-old Jeremiah Davis of Austell and 35-year-old Marquel Gammage of Austell with gunshot wounds.

Davis was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gammage was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

A third person, 34-year-old Jocques Williams of Powder Springs, was listed in the press release. Police say he was not injured.

CCPD says they are still investigating. No other information was provided.