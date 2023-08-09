1 dead, 1 injured after homecoming event in Ben Hill County

A man is dead and a 16-year-old is recovering after a shooting during a homecoming event at the Monitor Enrichment Program in Fitzgerald.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Fitzgerald Police Department responded to a person shot call at around 2 a.m. Aug. 6.

Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Quavis Hall who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was transported to Dorminy Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

It was later discovered that a 16-year-old victim was also taken to Dorminy with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Fitzgerald is located in Ben Hill County.

The Fitzgerald Police Department requested the GBI's assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitzgerald Police Department at (229) 426-5000 or the GBI's Perry office at (478) 987-4545. You can also call in anonymous tips to 1-800-597-TIPS or submit them online at the GBI's website.