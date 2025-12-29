1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting Monday in SE Atlanta

The Brief Man killed in early morning Atlanta shooting Second victim hospitalized with gunshot wound Homicide Unit investigating incident



One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 1:22 a.m. at a home on Cologne Drive SE. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said a second victim, a 21-year-old man, was also found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was alert, conscious, and breathing.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities noted that the information is preliminary and could change as more details become available.