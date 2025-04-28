1 in custody after SWAT standoff at Marietta home
MARIETTA, Ga. - A SWAT standoff overnight in Cobb County has ended with one person in custody.
Authorities tell FOX 5 the incident happened on the 1600 block of Cunningham Road in Marietta.
What we know:
Officers were called to the home shortly before 1 p.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.
Officials say the situation escalated when an individual barricaded themselves inside the home, leading law enforcement to call for a SWAT team.
The individual was later taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the individual's name or what charges he or she may be facing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Cobb County Police Department.