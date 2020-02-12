1 caught on camera robbing pharmacy, 6 charged

Six people were booked in the Spalding County Jail. They are charged in connection with a bold robbery at a pharmacy in Griffin.

Security camera captures robbery at Griffin pharmacy (Surveillance video / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Griffin Police tell FOX 5 that an armed man walked into Bowens Pharmacy on Tuesday morning. Once inside, investigators say the man demanded oxycontin.

"One of the employees [was] able to give us the tag number of the vehicle, great description of the man that came in," says Investigator Laurie Littlejohn, with Griffin Police.

That employee is seen following the suspect out of the business.

Littlejohn says investigators linked the license plate to a house in McDonough. As officers were headed to the address they spotted the vehicle involved. They pulled it over and arrested Marquez Kenon, 19, McDonough.

Investigators say after receiving additional leads, they arrested five other suspects. They were taken into custody at a mobile home park in South Hampton. Those suspects are

Advertisement

Shamir Johnson, 18 of Hampton

Devontae Slaton, 18 of Jonesboro

Ethan McIntyre, 20 of Theodore, Alabama

Tory Wooten, 17 of Griffin

Christopher Rogers, 20 of McDonough.

Each is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, violation of Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance.